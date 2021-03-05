U.S. committed to Israel's security, Vice President Harris tells Netanyahu

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, "emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security," the White House said.

Harris and Netanyahu noted their governments’ "opposition to the International Criminal Court’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel," the White House said, a day after the ICC prosecutor said her office would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

