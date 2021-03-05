Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Senate votes to begin debate on Biden COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, setting up what is likely to be a contentious, days-long debate over the merits of the sweeping package. The party-line vote of 51-50, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, illustrated that Democrats who narrowly control the chamber can expect little, if any, Republican support. Ex-police chief in Maryland charged with 12 arsons targeting enemies

Advertisement

A former police chief in Maryland was labeled as a serial arsonist by law enforcement officials on Thursday, a day after he was charged with setting a dozen fires over a span of nine years targeting his enemies. David Crawford, 69, of Ellicott City who served as police chief in the city of Laurel before resigning in 2010, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with 24 counts of attempted first and second-degree murder and more than two dozen counts of arson and malicious burning, officials from several jurisdictions said during a press conference on Thursday. Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October - a decision that handed a defeat to an environmental group that had sought access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting the Sierra Club's bid to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent. Ashes and grief: the pandemic's footprint in a Los Angeles crematorium

A cremation chamber, like a large stove with golden doors, sits in a room with dimmed lights, a few brooms and a cart with heat protective gear. Eddie Martinez has been spending a lot of time here lately as the increased demand for funerals and cremation services has stretched his role at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a Los Angeles landmark and resting place for thousands of American movie legends. U.S. Capitol calm amid high security; Trump supporters hold faith he will return

A smattering of followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory gathered near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the day the movement had predicted former President Donald Trump's return to office, but they were far outnumbered by security forces deployed to deter any possible attack. National Guard troops patrolled inside the fence encircling the Capitol, the scene of a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters that killed five people. Police had warned of a potential attack by militants to mark Thursday's date, and the House of Representatives canceled its session. California to set aside 40% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for hardest-hit communities

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday the state would set aside 40% of its COVID-19 vaccine doses for the hardest-hit communities and establish a "vaccine equity metric," to make sure that inoculations are conducted fairly. Newsom, a first-term Democrat facing a recall effort amid criticism of his strict lockdown measures, said the move was necessary because lower-income households were suffering coronavirus infections at double those of families making $120,000 or more. Biden says he will sign election reform bill

President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping election reform bill after it is refined and passed by Congress, he said on Thursday, a day after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives. "I look forward to signing it into law ... so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come," he said in a statement released by the White House. Biden Interior secretary pick Haaland clears key Senate vote

The Senate energy committee on Thursday voted 11-9 to advance Representative Deb Haaland to the full Senate to confirm her as Interior Secretary, a key hurdle for President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency. If approved by the Senate, Haaland would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Alabama extends COVID mask mandate for a month amid debate between Texas, Biden

Alabama's governor on Thursday extended for another month an order mandating residents to wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, breaking with Mississippi and Texas as the issue again becomes the focus of political debate. Alabama’s mask order, which had been due to expire on Friday, will now stay in effect until April 9, Republican Governor Kay Ivey told a news briefing. Nearly 160 million U.S. households to get virus stimulus checks: White House

A total of 158.5 million households would receive direct payments under the Senate version of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, the White House said on Thursday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the figure, crunched by the National Economic Council, means that 98% of the households that received payments in December would get checks under the stimulus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)