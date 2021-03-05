Left Menu

Hong Kong legislature elections likely deferred to Sept 2022 -SCMP

Still, Beijing is keen to eliminate any possibility of the opposition affecting the outcome of elections in Hong Kong, whose return to Chinese rule came with a promise of a high degree of autonomy. Hong Kong's Cable TV and Now TV, citing unnamed sources, said after Zhang spoke the changes would include increasing the size of an election committee to select Hong Kong’s leader from 1,200 to 1,500, and the city's legislature from 70 to 90 seats.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 06:38 IST
Hong Kong legislature elections likely deferred to Sept 2022 -SCMP

Elections for Hong Kong's legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the city's electoral system, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The delay, if confirmed, would be in line with a new effort by Beijing to ensure "patriots" are in charge of the global financial hub, potentially the biggest blow to the city's democratic hopes since its handover from British rule in 1997. Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, said on Thursday it had the constitutional power to "improve" Hong Kong's system and a draft decision would be discussed during the annual parliamentary session which opens on Friday.

Most of the main pro-democracy politicians and activists are either in jail or in exile after authorities cracked down on the mass anti-government protests of 2019, culminating with the imposition of a national security law last year. Still, Beijing is keen to eliminate any possibility of the opposition affecting the outcome of elections in Hong Kong, whose return to Chinese rule came with a promise of a high degree of autonomy.

Hong Kong's Cable TV and Now TV, citing unnamed sources, said after Zhang spoke the changes would include increasing the size of an election committee to select Hong Kong’s leader from 1,200 to 1,500, and the city's legislature from 70 to 90 seats. Currently only half of the 70 seats in the Legislative Council are directly elected, a proportion which is likely to shrink once the new changes are implemented.

The moves will reduce democratic representation in both the Legislative Council and the election committee, which must convene before Chief Executive Carrie Lam's five-year term ends in July next year. A broader use of patriotic oaths is also expected to enforce loyalty - action which has already been used to disqualify some democratic politicians from the legislature.

While critics say the new security law has been used to crush dissent and curb freedoms, Beijing and Hong Kong officials say it was vital to end the 2019 violence and fend off manipulating "foreign forces." A Hong Kong government spokesman backed the prospect of electoral changes, saying that only through "patriots governing Hong Kong" could the Central Government's overall jurisdiction be implemented, securing the stability of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says it will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong

China will resolutely guard against and deter interference by external forces in Hong Kongs affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report released on Friday at the start of Chinas annual session of parliament, the National Peoples Con...

China announces 'over 6 per cent' economic growth target, tech plans

Chinas top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.The ruling Communist ...

Biden deputy budget nominee Young wins Republican plaudits; House Democrats want her in top job

Shalanda Young, President Joe Bidens nominee to be his deputy budget director who has emerged as the top contender for budget director after the nomination of Neera Tanden was withdrawn, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for ...

CK

CK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021