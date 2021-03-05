China weighs measure for Hong Kong election panel to pick legislature candidates

China's parliament is considering a change to the makeup of Hong Kong's Election Committee, as well as giving it new powers to nominate and elect candidates to the city's legislature, a senior parliament official said on Friday.

The size, composition and method of formation of the Hong Kong panel would be "adjusted and improved", said Wang Chen, a vice chairman of the standing committee of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

Advertisement

He was explaining a draft decision to change the electoral system in the Asian financial hub at the opening of the parliament session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)