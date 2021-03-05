China weighs measure for Hong Kong election panel to pick legislature candidates

China weighs measure for Hong Kong election panel to pick legislature candidatesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:40 IST
China's parliament is considering a change to the makeup of Hong Kong's Election Committee, as well as giving it new powers to nominate and elect candidates to the city's legislature, a senior parliament official said on Friday.
The size, composition and method of formation of the Hong Kong panel would be "adjusted and improved", said Wang Chen, a vice chairman of the standing committee of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).
He was explaining a draft decision to change the electoral system in the Asian financial hub at the opening of the parliament session.
