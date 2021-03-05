PM pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said the nation is proud of his efforts for the state's progress. A freedom fighter and a prominent regional satrap who was a key member of the anti-Congress alliances for decades, Patnaik served as Odisha chief minister twice and was also a Union minister. His son Naveen Patnaik founded the Biju Janata Dal following his death in 1997 and has been the state's chief minister since 2000.

Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. His futuristic vision for India, emphasis on human empowerment as well as social justice inspires us all. The nation is proud of his efforts for Odisha's progress.'' PTI KR DV DV

