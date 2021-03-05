Left Menu

Issue of land allotment to Sri M's foundation not related to CPIM-RSS talks, clarifies Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issue of land allotment to the Satsang Foundation, founded by Sri M is unrelated to the talks that were held between CPI (M) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under the mediation by the spiritual leader.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:42 IST
Issue of land allotment to Sri M's foundation not related to CPIM-RSS talks, clarifies Kerala CM
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issue of land allotment to the Satsang Foundation, founded by Sri M is unrelated to the talks that were held between CPI (M) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under the mediation by the spiritual leader. His statement comes after Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) raised concerns over the Vijayan government's decision to give four acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram to the Satsang Foundation, founded by Sri M.

Vijayan asserted that the peace talks were held between CPI (M) and the RSS under the mediation by spiritual leader Sri M to end the political conflict and save human lives. "My assessment of Sri M is that he is a secular yogi. He is not a spokesman for any kind of sectarianism. That's why I am willing to associate with someone like him," he said.

Clarifying the controversy over the land allotment, Vijayan said: "Peace talks were held in the 1980s to end the ongoing political conflict with the RSS... Some people are quoting Dinesh Narayan's book 'The RSS and the Making of the Deep Nation' to say peace talks were held with the RSS leadership in the presence of Sri M to avoid clashes. I did not see in that book saying about a political alliance. But the same book mentioned a secret discussion between Congress and the RSS in the 1980s. It was a secret discussion that preceded a move that sowed the seeds for the growth of communalism in Indian politics." "It was mentioned on page number 107 of the book that Banwarilal Purohit, a Congress MP from Nagpur, talked to Balasahib Deoras, the then RSS chief, on behalf of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the book also mentions the need for the RSS to support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. "If you read that book in its entirety, you can clearly see that it was the Congress that started and continued the secret political relationship with the RSS. However, the discussions that have taken place here had been conducted to save human lives. The discussion is being held because it was thought that no one should be killed. Congress leaders have also taken part in such peace talks... We are always ready to negotiate with anyone to end violence and ensure peace," Vijayan said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that it was the government's gratitude to Sri M for playing a mediator's role between CPI (M )and the RSS. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market.The numbe...

China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official says

The method for selection of Hong Kongs chief executive needs to change, a Chinese parliament official said on Friday, as he explained Beijings plan for massive electoral reform in the Asian financial hub.The change will be reflected in amen...

Day 2: Rohit defends but India struggle at 80 for 4 at lunch

Rohit Sharma traded his natural attacking instincts for a cautious approach even as India lost three important wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, to reach 80 for 4 at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021