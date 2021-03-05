Left Menu

WB Assembly polls: TMC election panel to meet, list of candidates likely today

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Election Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, sources stated.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:53 IST
WB Assembly polls: TMC election panel to meet, list of candidates likely today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Election Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, sources stated. After the meeting, TMC chief Banerjee is likely to announce the candidate list for all 294 seats for the West Bengal Assembly election, sources added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had on January 18 announced that she would contest from Nandigram as well as Bhowanipur seats. On February 20, the incumbent TMC launched the slogan for the polls -- "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye" (Bengal wants its own daughter).

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and the BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. After BJP's performance in the 2019 polls, several TMC leaders have joined the party led by JP Nadda.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi.

Production-linked inventive PLI scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi....

Need to work hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid emphasis on working hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive and said that the governments thinking is minimum government, maximum governance. Addressing a webinar on the Productio...

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market.The numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021