Centre pushing people into 'morass of inflation' to earn tax: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over rising inflation in the country, saying that the central government is only pushing the people into the "morass of inflation" to earn tax.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:29 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over rising inflation in the country, saying that the central government is only pushing the people into the "morass of inflation" to earn tax. "Inflation is a curse. The central government is only pushing the people into the morass of inflation to earn tax," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
"Raise your voice against the destruction of the country. Join the speak-up against price rise campaign," he added along with a video where people are seen staging protests against rising prices of fuel and LPG. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rising prices of fuel. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- Congress
ALSO READ
ICC launches 'CWC11Rewind' in Hindi to mark 10-year anniversary of India's WC triumph
RJD to contest Assam polls aiming Hindi-speaking voters: Tejashwi Yadav
Love story is dead in Hindi cinema: Karan Johar
Rahul uses Hindi idioms to target govt for raiding 'pro-farmer' voices, BJP hits back
Voice Search capability introduced to Flipkart; supports Hindi and English