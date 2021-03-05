Left Menu

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST
Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

A senior Chinese official says the largely pro-Beijing committee that currently elects the Hong Kong's leader will also elect some members of the city's legislature, as part of Beijing's planned revamp of Hong Kong's electoral system.

''The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing.

Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated 'Exam Warriors' to hit stands soon

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Exam Warrior, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Peng...

US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump

Americas employers likely stepped up their hiring in February as confirmed viral cases declined, consumers spent big chunks of their government aid checks and the economy appeared to be sustaining a tentative recovery.Economists have foreca...

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...

TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.The TMC leadership said that they will talk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021