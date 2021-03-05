Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislatorsPTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST
A senior Chinese official says the largely pro-Beijing committee that currently elects the Hong Kong's leader will also elect some members of the city's legislature, as part of Beijing's planned revamp of Hong Kong's electoral system.
''The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing.
Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.
