Shivraj Singh Chauhan plants saplings at his residence on his birthday

On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan planted saplings along with his wife at his residence on Friday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan planting saplings at his residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan planted saplings along with his wife at his residence on Friday. He also pledged to plant a sapling every day for a year and also appealed to people to participate in the same.

"I have decided to plant a plant daily to continue this social campaign. I urge everyone to plant more and more trees to save the environment" Chauhan said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the Chief Minister.

"Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He has given new heights of development to the state under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. "Wishes to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. With such dedication, you should continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life" Shah tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

