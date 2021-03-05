Left Menu

Assam Congress demands second round of Priyanka Gandhi's visit to poll-bound state

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "successful" visit in Assam, the Congress state unit has asked for another round of campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:23 IST
Assam Congress demands second round of Priyanka Gandhi's visit to poll-bound state
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "successful" visit in Assam, the Congress state unit has asked for another round of campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

During Priyanka's visit to Assam, there was a lot of discussion about meeting tea garden labourers, especially women labourers. In a report sent to the central leadership of the party, the State Congress Committee has now asked for another visit from Priyanka. The Pradesh Congress Committee, while terming Priyanka's visit as "very successful" in a report, has said that her campaign may change the picture in the upcoming state assembly elections slated to take place between March 27 to April 6 in three phases.

According to information received from sources, this demand has also reached the 49-year-old and she has asked her colleagues to finalise the dates for her second tour to Assam. According to Congress sources, even though Priyanka is currently focussed on Assam, there has been a demand that she should campaign in other poll-bound states as well.

Significantly, for decades, whether it is Lok Sabha elections or elections in the states, only Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been leading the election campaign of the Congress. Priyanka has confined herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli where she would manage her mother and her brother's Lok Sabha constituencies. After being appointed as the general secretary and given charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka is active in the entire state, but after going to Assam, she indicated that she is ready to campaign across the country at the behest of the party.

The interim president of the party in five states, Sonia, is unlikely to campaign or address rallies in these elections. However, the party says that she would use the means of digital and social media to spread her voice to the people of the five electoral states and will also appeal for votes through video messages. Meanwhile, Rahul has been campaigning in other electoral states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of assembly polls, Kolkata sweet shop comes out with political 'Sandesh'

With election fever swinging in high altitude in West Bengal, Kolkatas iconic sweet shop Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick has etched political slogans and party symbols on Sandesh, a Bengali sweet dish made of milk, sugar, and other ingre...

Powell, oil put euro zone bonds on defensive, inflation expectations rise

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his stance that interest rates would stay low for a long time and said he didnt view a recent rise in U.S. borrowing costs as disorderly. Rising o...

Not your bitch: Campaign against 'sexist' dictionaries moves to Italy

Contains language that might offend By Umberto BacchiMILAN, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Public figures from writers to lawmakers launched a campaign on Friday to change a leading Italian dictionarys sexist definition of a woman, wh...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021