Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK releases first list of candidates;CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of candidates for six seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK releases first list of candidates;CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi
AIADMK logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of candidates for six seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest elections from the Edappadi constituency and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.(ANI)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not your bitch: Campaign against 'sexist' dictionaries moves to Italy

Contains language that might offend By Umberto BacchiMILAN, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Public figures from writers to lawmakers launched a campaign on Friday to change a leading Italian dictionarys sexist definition of a woman, wh...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...

$1.4 bn Cairn arbitration award: FM Sitharaman says its her duty to appeal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the governments intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return USD 1.4 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her duty to appeal in cases where the nations...

Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start an historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country.Franciss plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021