Left Menu

Kerala Assembly polls: UDF to finalise seat-sharing by tomorrow, says Congress

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the seat-sharing agreement between the parties in the United Democratic Front (UDF) will be finalised within a day.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST
Kerala Assembly polls: UDF to finalise seat-sharing by tomorrow, says Congress
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the seat-sharing agreement between the parties in the United Democratic Front (UDF) will be finalised within a day. "Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," he said.

"For candidates' list, the screening committee will meet and go to Delhi for the Central Election Committee (meet)," he said on seat sharing and candidates' announcement for the State Assembly polls. UDF led by Congress comprises of Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and a variety of other smaller parties. The front is a part of the United Progressive Alliance at the national level.

On Kerala gold smuggling accused-Swapna Suresh's purported allegations against Chief Minister of Kerala, Chenithala said, "Whatever the Opposition has said previously has proved to be right. The Chief Minister is the real culprit. His office has taken part in this murky deal with his knowledge" "The Chief Minister made his Principal Secretary a scapegoat and tried to escape," he further said.

"Now revelations are before the High Court and also in the public domain which makes me wonder why central agencies are not probing into these angles," he added. "They have been sleeping on this investigation for 2 months. I believe the understanding between CPI(M) and BJP may be the reason for this slow pace of the investigation," he said.

On the recent row concerning a series of resignations of Wayanad Congress leaders, Chennithala said, "Congress is intact in Wayanad. Two lower-level office bearers have left and one of them have come back. One is an INTUC state secretary and the other is a Mahila Congress secretary". Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of assembly polls, Kolkata sweet shop comes out with political 'Sandesh'

With election fever swinging in high altitude in West Bengal, Kolkatas iconic sweet shop Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick has etched political slogans and party symbols on Sandesh, a Bengali sweet dish made of milk, sugar, and other ingre...

Powell, oil put euro zone bonds on defensive, inflation expectations rise

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his stance that interest rates would stay low for a long time and said he didnt view a recent rise in U.S. borrowing costs as disorderly. Rising o...

Not your bitch: Campaign against 'sexist' dictionaries moves to Italy

Contains language that might offend By Umberto BacchiMILAN, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Public figures from writers to lawmakers launched a campaign on Friday to change a leading Italian dictionarys sexist definition of a woman, wh...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021