Left Menu

AIUDF chief says Mahagathbandhan's only aim is to defeat BJP in Assam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday said that the Mahagathbandhan has only one aim in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam - to ensure the loss of BJP.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST
AIUDF chief says Mahagathbandhan's only aim is to defeat BJP in Assam
AIUDF chief and Member of Parliament Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. Image Credit: ANI

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday said that the Mahagathbandhan has only one aim in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam - to ensure the loss of BJP. "In our alliance, seat sharing is not an issue. We have a one-point program, only one target which is to ensure BJP's farewell from Assam."

"We are working with a mood to sacrifice. In the coalition, some adjustments in seat-sharing will be made and within 24 hours the Grand Alliance's seat-sharing agreement and details will be made public," he said. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal did not fulfill any of the promises that they made to the people of Assam, and this would be one of the main poll issues of the state.

He promised that the Mahagathbandhan would help the deprived tea garden workers and solve the CAA, NRC issues forever if they assume power after the Assembly polls. "We also end the problem of D-voters (doubtful voters) in Assam. It is a big issue in the state," he said.

"The Mahagathbandhan government will not allow any illegal Bangladeshi to stay in the Assam. BJP may have lent them support. We will not," the AIUDF chief added. "I have said at least a hundred times in Parliament that there will be no peace in Assam till the issue of floods in Assam is resolved. We will work on it," he further said.

He said that the unemployment rate and all-time high inflation would be major issues in the upcoming polls as well. "The price of dal, rice and fruits have skyrocketed. Prime Minister Modi said that he will give two crore jobs in the whole of India but till today he has not given a single job," he said.

"Today our children are going out of Assam to study. Incidents of rapes have happened there. The government did not set up educational institutions in Assam which is why these children are leaving Assam to pursue their studies," the AIUDF chief said. He said that the Mahagathbandhan Government would revive the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

He also promised to issue 'Land pattas' and build houses for the landless people in Assam. He alleged that the health sector in the state is in a poor condition, "Whereas there should be one doctor for a population of 1300 and a nurse for a population of 3000, In my constituency of Dhubri there is not a single gynecologist for 18 lakh people". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debate to begin in U.S. Senate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

A sharply divided U.S. Senate will begin a contentious debate on Friday on a 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill that is President Joe Bidens first major legislative initiative, with Democrats pressing ahead without any Republican support.The...

RS RS RS

RS RS RS...

RS RS

RS RS...

Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race is on, with COVID-19-altered course

The word Iditarod derives from an indigenous Alaskan name for a far distant place. Due to precautions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, this years Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which starts on Sunday, will be an especially distanced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021