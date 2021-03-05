AIUDF chief says Mahagathbandhan's only aim is to defeat BJP in Assam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday said that the Mahagathbandhan has only one aim in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam - to ensure the loss of BJP. "In our alliance, seat sharing is not an issue. We have a one-point program, only one target which is to ensure BJP's farewell from Assam."

"We are working with a mood to sacrifice. In the coalition, some adjustments in seat-sharing will be made and within 24 hours the Grand Alliance's seat-sharing agreement and details will be made public," he said. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal did not fulfill any of the promises that they made to the people of Assam, and this would be one of the main poll issues of the state.

Advertisement

He promised that the Mahagathbandhan would help the deprived tea garden workers and solve the CAA, NRC issues forever if they assume power after the Assembly polls. "We also end the problem of D-voters (doubtful voters) in Assam. It is a big issue in the state," he said.

"The Mahagathbandhan government will not allow any illegal Bangladeshi to stay in the Assam. BJP may have lent them support. We will not," the AIUDF chief added. "I have said at least a hundred times in Parliament that there will be no peace in Assam till the issue of floods in Assam is resolved. We will work on it," he further said.

He said that the unemployment rate and all-time high inflation would be major issues in the upcoming polls as well. "The price of dal, rice and fruits have skyrocketed. Prime Minister Modi said that he will give two crore jobs in the whole of India but till today he has not given a single job," he said.

"Today our children are going out of Assam to study. Incidents of rapes have happened there. The government did not set up educational institutions in Assam which is why these children are leaving Assam to pursue their studies," the AIUDF chief said. He said that the Mahagathbandhan Government would revive the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

He also promised to issue 'Land pattas' and build houses for the landless people in Assam. He alleged that the health sector in the state is in a poor condition, "Whereas there should be one doctor for a population of 1300 and a nurse for a population of 3000, In my constituency of Dhubri there is not a single gynecologist for 18 lakh people". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)