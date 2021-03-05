Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue unveiled in Haryana Assembly

Left Menu

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, in the Haryana Legislative Assembly premises on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, in the Haryana Legislative Assembly premises on Friday. "The statue of the creator of our Constitution, Dr. B R Ambedkar has been unveiled today. He will always be remembered for the constitution, it is the job of the Legislative Assembly that rules should be made in the state according to the constitution," said Khattar.

"It is a matter of pleasure that MLAs of opposition were also present in the ceremony. I urge everyone to proceed on the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added. Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. (ANI)

