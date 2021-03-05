MP CM celebrates his birthday by planting a sapling

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday by planting a sapling at his residence here, and made an appeal to people to plant trees for saving the planet.

''Planting a tree is a campaign to save the earth. It is a very pious work. I am already on my way to make this holy social campaign a success and I urge people to cooperate with me in it,'' Chouhan was quoted as saying by a government official.

Advertisement

State Congress president Kamal Nath wished Chouhan on his birthday over phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)