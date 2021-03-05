Punjab CM gets first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine

Punjab CM gets first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccinePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:53 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine here on Friday.
''Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at Civil hospital Mohali,'' his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.
''It was painless and I am feeling fine,'' he quoted the CM as saying.
The vaccine was administered to the chief minister by auxiliary nurse midwife Manpreet.
Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab CM
- Amarinder Singh
- Raveen Thukral
- Punjab
- CovidVaccine
ALSO READ
Gehlot congrats Punjab CM over landslide win in municipal polls
Punjab CM, cabinet colleagues thank people for Congress' victory in civic body polls
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to ensure urgent resolution of ongoing agitation 'to satisfaction of protesting farmers'
Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today
Punjab CM hails civic polls outcome, thanks people 'endorsing' state government policies