Left Menu

Punjab CM gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine, urges those eligible to get inoculated

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine at the civil hospital here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.I got my first shot of Covid 19 vaccine today.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:23 IST
Punjab CM gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine, urges those eligible to get inoculated

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine at the civil hospital here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

''I got my first shot of #Covid 19 vaccine today. I urge all above 60 years of age or above 45 years with co-morbidities to get the vaccination dose as soon as possible. We all need to come together to defeat #Covid 19 and I'm sure we will.#MissionFateh,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Singh was administered the vaccine by auxiliary nurse and midwife Manpreet at the hospital. His media advisor Raveen Thukral in a tweet said, ''Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at civil hospital Mohali.'' The chief minister after being vaccinated said ''it was painless and I am feeling fine'', according to Thukral's tweet. The advisor also posted a short video in which Manpreet is seen administering the vaccine to the chief minister.

Cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, O P Soni and Rana Sodhi and the chief minister's personal doctor, Vijay Kumar Harjai, were among those present during the vaccination. The central government had last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds

Credit Suisse said on Friday it is winding down its 10 billion supply chain finance funds, which were mostly invested in notes backed by speciality finance firm Greensill. London-based Greensill group is preparing to file for insolvency and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data

It was a frantic Friday for traders as another push higher in bond-market borrowing costs and the dollar sank stocks, while oil prices jumped after OPEC and its allies opted against increasing supply for the time being.Nervy European shares...

40 scholars from 6 countries awarded India Science and Research Fellowship

Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded a fellowship to research science and technology in Indian institutes and universities, according to an official statement on Friday.These scholars have been selected for India Science and ...

FOCUS-Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med

The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer. Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment https...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021