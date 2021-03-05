Left Menu

German court suspends surveillance of far-right AfD party

The BfV domestic intelligence service had formally placed the AfD, Germany's largest opposition party, under surveillance on suspicion of trying to undermine Germany's democratic constitution, a person briefed on the move said on Wednesday. "The constitutionally guaranteed equal opportunities for political parties are being interfered with in an unacceptable manner," the Cologne administrative court said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST
German court suspends surveillance of far-right AfD party

A German court on Friday temporarily prohibited placing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance by the BfV domestic intelligence service, a measure which the court described as unacceptable interference into politics. The BfV domestic intelligence service had formally placed the AfD, Germany's largest opposition party, under surveillance on suspicion of trying to undermine Germany's democratic constitution, a person briefed on the move said on Wednesday.

"The constitutionally guaranteed equal opportunities for political parties are being interfered with in an unacceptable manner," the Cologne administrative court said in a statement. It said the BfV had failed to stick to an agreement to ensure its surveillance remained classified.

"This basis of trust has now been destroyed. With every announcement, the encroachment on the equal opportunities of the political parties deepens," it added. Germany is in the run-up to federal elections this year. Opinion polls predict the AfD placing fourth.

The AfD had previously secured a court ruling that prevented the BfV publicly calling it a "case under investigation", as this would put it at a disadvantage in elections. The BfV declined to comment on the suspension. It can challenge the ruling and an appeal will have to be decided by the higher administrative court in Muenster, the Cologne court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic asks other countries for help with COVID-19 patients -health ministry

The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of COVID-19 patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point, Pragues Health Ministry said on Friday.The country of 10.7 million has b...

ETF tracking SPACs set to fall to a three-month low

An exchange-traded fund ETF that tracks special purpose acquisition companies SPACs, or blank check firms, was set to fall to its lowest level in three months on Friday, hit by weakness in its biggest holdings.The Defiance Next Gen SPAC Der...

ITBP jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device IED, planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihk...

Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021