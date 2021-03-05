Punjab CM gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine, urges those eligible to get inoculated

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine at the civil hospital here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

He was administered the vaccine by auxiliary nurse and midwife Manpreet.

Advertisement

''I got my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge all above 60 years of age or above 45 years with comorbidities to get the vaccination dose as soon as possible. We all need to come together to defeat COVID-19 and I'm sure we will,'' the chief minister tweeted with hashtag 'Mission Fateh'.

Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral in a tweet said, ''Punjab CM got his first jab of Covid vaccine at civil hospital Mohali.'' According to Thukral, the chief minister, after being vaccinated, said it was painless and that he was feeling fine. He also posted a short video in which Manpreet is seen administering the vaccine to the chief minister.

Singh trashed the BJP's allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting Covaxin as ''a complete lie and part of the ruling party's false and politically motivated propaganda''.

Categorically denying the charge regarding Covaxin, he slammed BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's reported claim that Punjab, along with other non-BJP ruled states, had expressed doubts and refused to accept the vaccination.

''It was not at all true,'' he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

An official of the Punjab Health Ministry later disclosed that the state had received 1.34 lakh Covaxin doses, of which 2,500 had already been administered.

About the slow pace of vaccination in the state, the chief minister accused the media of scaremongering and urged mediapersons to spread awareness about the importance and efficacy of vaccines.

Admitting that coronavirus cases were on the rise in Punjab, he said it was a matter of concern. Singh said that his government was keeping a close watch on the situation, and blamed the ''casual and carefree attitude'' of Punjabis for the resurgence in cases. He appealed to all people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety norms, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, as the coronavirus had not gone yet.

Cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, O P Soni and Rana Sodhi, and the chief minister's personal doctor Vijay Kumar Harjai were among those present during the vaccination of the chief minister.

The central government has last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)