Left Menu

4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST
4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision.

The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government.

The four activists — Clarisse Yeung, Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui and Mike Lam — appeared in court on Friday prior to being released.

The four are among 15 activists who were granted bail by the court on Thursday after a four-day marathon hearing.

Thirty-one defendants were denied bail, and Benny Tai, co-founder of the 2014 Occupy Central opposition movement, withdrew his bail application after he was remanded in custody in a separate case.

However, the Department of Justice appealed the decision to grant bail and all 47 activists remained in custody. Prosecutors dropped their appeal for the four released activists on Friday. The other 11 are to appear in court on Saturday.

The bail conditions for the four activists include surrendering their travel documents and abiding by a curfew. They also are not allowed to contact foreign officials or take part in elections.

The next hearing in the case is May 31.

Under Hong Kong's common law system, defendants are usually granted bail for non-violent crimes. But the national security law removed the presumption of bail, with a clause saying it will not be granted unless the judge has sufficient grounds to believe defendants “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.” The 47 are part of a broader group of 55 activists who were arrested in January in connection with the primary election. Eight were not charged.

The primary was aimed at determining candidates for a Legislative Council election who would give the pro-democracy camp the best chance of gaining a legislative majority. The government later postponed the election, citing public health risks from the coronavirus.

If the pro-democracy camp had won a majority, at least some members of the camp had plans to vote down major bills with the intent of eventually forcing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign. Authorities said the activists' participation in the primary was part of a plan to paralyse the city's legislature and subvert state power.

The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs as well as terrorism. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ refugees call on U.N. for safe space after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT people living in a refugee camp in northwestern Kenya urged U.N. officials on Friday to move them to a safer area following a series of homophobic attacks by other residents ...

Neeraj Chopra sets new target for himself after breaking national record

After breaking a national record, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a new target in mind, which is to throw over 90m. Neeraj warmed the hearts of Indian athletics fans with a national record throw of 88.08m on his return to the compe...

Pak's Army, ISIS chiefs meet PM Khan after he suffers key defeat in Senate polls; Opp cries foul

The chiefs of Pakistan Army and powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI met Prime Minister Imran Khan to review national issues, a day after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a humiliating defeat in a closely-contested...

TMC leaders break down in tears after being dropped, protests in few areas

Several Trinamool Congress leaders voiced their anguish against the party after they were denied nomination for the West Bengal assembly elections with protests being held at a few places.Four-time Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, once a close as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021