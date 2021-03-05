Left Menu

Days after leading G23 in Jammu, Azad says Congress victory in upcoming assembly polls a top priority

Days after leading the Congress' 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu attended by senior party leaders, Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the party's victory in forthcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory is his top priority at the moment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:20 IST
Days after leading G23 in Jammu, Azad says Congress victory in upcoming assembly polls a top priority
Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Days after leading the Congress' 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu attended by senior party leaders, Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the party's victory in forthcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory is his top priority at the moment. "Victory of Congress party in forthcoming assembly elections is my priority at the moment," he told ANI.

Senior Congress leader Azad who recently retired from Rajya Sabha and has been advocating reforms in Congress including immediate internal elections. He also said he is available wherever he is invited by candidates or the party for campaigning.

Azad is one of the key members of 'G-23' (or the group of 23 dissenting leaders, who had questioned the party's functioning in a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi) calling for sweeping reforms in the party. Last week Ghulam Nabi Azad along with other senior leaders openly expressed displeasure with the current state of affairs within Congress.

Recently at another public event, Azad drew parallels between himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the latter has not forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a "chaiwala" as well as he does not hide his true self. Following the statement, Congress party workers burnt his effigy and raised slogans against him in a protest in Jammu.

Many senior party leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president (JKPCC) Ghulam Ahmad Mir called the remark an "anti-party activity" and demanded clarification from him. A total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry between March 28 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ refugees call on U.N. for safe space after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT people living in a refugee camp in northwestern Kenya urged U.N. officials on Friday to move them to a safer area following a series of homophobic attacks by other residents ...

Neeraj Chopra sets new target for himself after breaking national record

After breaking a national record, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a new target in mind, which is to throw over 90m. Neeraj warmed the hearts of Indian athletics fans with a national record throw of 88.08m on his return to the compe...

Pak's Army, ISIS chiefs meet PM Khan after he suffers key defeat in Senate polls; Opp cries foul

The chiefs of Pakistan Army and powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI met Prime Minister Imran Khan to review national issues, a day after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a humiliating defeat in a closely-contested...

TMC leaders break down in tears after being dropped, protests in few areas

Several Trinamool Congress leaders voiced their anguish against the party after they were denied nomination for the West Bengal assembly elections with protests being held at a few places.Four-time Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, once a close as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021