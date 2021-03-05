Left Menu

Ensuring victory of Cong in assembly polls priority: Ghulam Nabi Azad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:38 IST
Ensuring victory of Cong in assembly polls priority: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that ensuring victory of the party in the forthcoming assembly elections is a priority and he along with his colleagues will work towards it.

Polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Union Territory Puducherry will begin from March 27.

Azad, who is a prominent member of the group of 23 leaders who had demanded organisational overhaul in the Congress, said that for the next two months the party is the top priority.

''We will campaign where ever the party sends us for campaigning or candidates invite us to campaign for them in the upcoming assembly elections in five states,'' he said during an interaction with reporters.

''Ensuring the victory of the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections is our top priority. Everything else will be secondary. I and my colleagues will campaign in all upcoming state polls,'' Azad said, adding that ''we will try our best that the Congress wins in these elections''.

Members of the group of 23 leaders, who had demanded an overhaul in the Congress, had recently said at an event in Jammu that the party has weakened.

Asked whether the members of the 'G-23' will campaign even if the party does not ask them, Azad said, the party always sends main campaigners for some candidates.

He said he has seen the party functioning for many years and has always gone to campaign wherever needed.

Members of the Congress will get requests from candidates for campaigning once the scrutiny of nomination papers is compete, Azad said.

The 'G-23' group has triggered several rows through its comments ever since it wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul and elections for every post in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ refugees call on U.N. for safe space after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT people living in a refugee camp in northwestern Kenya urged U.N. officials on Friday to move them to a safer area following a series of homophobic attacks by other residents ...

Neeraj Chopra sets new target for himself after breaking national record

After breaking a national record, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a new target in mind, which is to throw over 90m. Neeraj warmed the hearts of Indian athletics fans with a national record throw of 88.08m on his return to the compe...

Pak's Army, ISIS chiefs meet PM Khan after he suffers key defeat in Senate polls; Opp cries foul

The chiefs of Pakistan Army and powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI met Prime Minister Imran Khan to review national issues, a day after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a humiliating defeat in a closely-contested...

TMC leaders break down in tears after being dropped, protests in few areas

Several Trinamool Congress leaders voiced their anguish against the party after they were denied nomination for the West Bengal assembly elections with protests being held at a few places.Four-time Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, once a close as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021