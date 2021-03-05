Left Menu

Pak's Army, ISIS chiefs meet PM Khan after he suffers key defeat in Senate polls; Opp cries foul

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:03 IST
Pak's Army, ISIS chiefs meet PM Khan after he suffers key defeat in Senate polls; Opp cries foul

The chiefs of Pakistan Army and powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met Prime Minister Imran Khan to review national issues, a day after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a humiliating defeat in a closely-contested Senate election, according to a media report.

Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Khan as part of the interactions between the civilian and military leadership on national issues. ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting, the Dawn newspaper reported.

An official source said the meeting was held to review the “internal and external situation”. However, no statement was issued by the Prime Minister's Office, which usually issues press releases on such meetings, the report noted.

According to the report, people were quick to link the meeting to the latest political developments in the country following the Senate elections.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday, in a major blow to Khan, who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

The defeat of the finance minister in the elections to the upper house prompted calls for resignation of Khan by the Opposition leaders.

Khan hit back by announcing to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday. Shaikh was defeated by a margin of 5 votes.

Criticising the meeting between Khan, the Army chief and the ISI chief, Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the main Oppostion party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the military leadership ''should not have been seen'' with Prime Minister Khan after the developments in the Senate polls.

She said that the Prime Minister had called and met the heads of institutions in the lawns of PM House ''on the day he suffered a humiliating defeat (and) his members expressed a lack of confidence in him and voted against him''.

''Is he not dragging the institutions into politics?'' she was quoted as saying in the report.

She said that the meeting at this juncture does not send out good visuals.

“Institutions” should end backing of Prime Minister Khan, if they have not done so far and should restrict themselves to the constitutional and lawful role, she said.

Addressing the military leadership, she said, ''you should not have been seen sitting with Imran Khan at any cost a day after he suffered a battering (and) faced the people's and public representatives' wrath, when he (Imran) was busy in machinations and rigging.'' PTI RS AKJ RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...

Rijiju expresses grief over demise of Nikolai Snesarev

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Im deeply saddened to learn a...

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021