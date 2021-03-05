Left Menu

Sanjukta Morcha releases candidate list for first two phases of West Bengal polls, Nandigram seat yet to be decided

Sanjukta Morcha, consisting of the Left Front, Congress, and Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF), on Friday announced its candidate list for the first two phases of West Bengal assembly polls at Alimuddin Street.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:10 IST
Sanjukta Morcha releases candidate list for first two phases of West Bengal polls, Nandigram seat yet to be decided
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Sanjukta Morcha, consisting of the Left Front, Congress, and Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF), on Friday announced its candidate list for the first two phases of West Bengal assembly polls at Alimuddin Street.

However, the name of candidates for (210) Nandigram, (227) Pingla, (218) Egra, and (230) Daspur seats are yet to be announced. Chairing the press conference, the Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, "There are a few seats where final decisions are yet to be taken. The name of the Nandigram candidate is yet to be decided. A list for only two phases has been announced today."

"We will try to finish the remaining list altogether or in another couple of announcements," Bose added. The ISF has been demanding the Nandigram seat which will be contested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Interestingly, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined BJP won the seat last time while in TMC. Later after joining the BJP, the party has challenged Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram.

Party sources in the Left front said that the announcements for the pending three names will be done shortly by the alliance within a couple of days. Senior Congress leaders, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Abdul Mannan, West Bengal CPM secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Suryakanta Mishra and ISF president Simul Soren, and West Bengal CPM secretary Surya Kanta Mishra attended the joint press conference.

The First and second phases will have 30 Assembly constituencies each. Brigade ground meeting held on February 28 was instrumental and the alliance of Congress, Left Front and ISF will kick start the joint election campaigning for the first time. Till date, Congress was not participating actively in joint election campaigning.

According to Election Commission data, around 7,32,94,980 voters electors will cast their vote in 1,01,916 polling booths in West Bengal. In 2016, the number of booths were 77,413. West Bengal is scheduled to see elections on its 294 assembly seats in eight phases starting from March 27 and concluding on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...

Rijiju expresses grief over demise of Nikolai Snesarev

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Im deeply saddened to learn a...

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021