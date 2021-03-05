Left Menu

BJP announces 70 candidates for Assam polls, allies AGP to fight in 26, UPPL in 8 seats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:11 IST
BJP announces 70 candidates for Assam polls, allies AGP to fight in 26, UPPL in 8 seats

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight seats respectively.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Party general secretary Arun Singh told a press conference that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Majuli (ST) reserved constituency and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari.

The two seats are currently represented by the two top state BJP leaders in the assembly.

Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections.

The BJP took away from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) the Barhampur seat, where two-time chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has been an MLA since 1991, and fielded Jitu Goswami.

Speculation is rife that Mahanta, who has been undergoing treatment in Delhi, may fight the polls under the banner of another regional party.

The BJP also got from the AGP the Lakhimpur seat, where a confidante of Mahanta and former minister Utpal Dutta is MLA, and the Kamalpur seat, which was held by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita.

Sonowal, Sarma and two leaders of the AGP -- party president and minister Atul Bora and executive president and minister Keshav Mahanta -- were present at the press conference.

BJP general secretary Singh said the party in the first list has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces.

The BJP has also fielded two former Congress ministers who had joined the party in the past -- Ajanta Neog in Golaghat and Gautom Roy in Katigorah.

Among those who were again nominated by the BJP were assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjeet Dutta (Behali), Jogen Mohan (Mahmora), Naba Kumar Doley (Dhakuakhana), Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangiya) and Piyush Hazarika (Jagiroad).

The list also includes four women candidates, including sitting MLA Angoorlata Deka (Batadroba).

In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go to polls, in the second phase, polling will be held in 39 constituencies and in the third phase, polling will be held in 40 constituencies.

The BJP central election committee had met here on Thursday to finalise these names.

The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to retain power in the state where it had formed government for the first time in 2016.

The BJP had won 60 seats in 2016, the AGP won 14 constituencies while the UPPL is a new partner of the BJP and does not have any MLA now. The BPF, which was part of the BJP-led alliance, had won 12 seats in 2016.

The BPF is no longer an alliance partner of the BJP and the regional party had recently joined the opposition Congress-led 'Mahajoot'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...

Rijiju expresses grief over demise of Nikolai Snesarev

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Im deeply saddened to learn a...

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021