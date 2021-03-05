Left Menu

DMK concludes deal with CPI, Congress vows to fight for a respectable number of seats

At present we are consulting our party members, he told reporters after meeting his party leaders.Confirming that discussions with DMK would resume, Moily said it talks have not yet reached a stalemate...

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:23 IST
DMK concludes deal with CPI, Congress vows to fight for a respectable number of seats

The DMK on Friday allotted six seats to ally Communist Party of India for the April 6 Assembly polls while another partner Congress vowed to put up a fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the party workers high.

Including the CPI, the M K Stalin-led Dravidian party has concluded poll pacts with four of its allies so far and an understanding with the Marxist party is expected soon.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said it was not numbers, but the goal of ensuring the victory of DMK-led secular forces and defeat of 'divisive elements' that was important.

A tentative list of constituencies his party wished to contest has been given to the DMK, he said.

The Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were allotted three and two seats respectively by the DMK and it gave six segments to the VCK.

A poll deal with allies, including MDMK and Congress is yet to be concluded with the DMK offering less than seven seats to the former and 22 segments to the national party, party sources told PTI.

Congress sources said the party is in no mood to accept ''less than 30 seats'' and the DMK would be the ''loser,'' if it did not yield.

MDMK chief Vaiko, when asked on the number of seats his party has sought from DMK, declined to disclose details.

Talks were on with the DMK, he said and to a question, ruled out scope for joining any third front formation.

A meeting would be held on Saturday here to deliberate on the DMK's offer, an MDMK office-bearer said.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who had earlier stated that there was no stalemate in the talks and that differences would be sorted out with the DMK, said his party was taking a firm stand on the matter.

Asked what was the hurdle faced by the Congress in the seat sharing exercise, the senior leader said ''negotiations are on. We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high.'' He told reporters here that the DMK would realise the need for consolidation of secular forces in Tamil Nadu.

''It is necessary to defeat the divisive forces represented by the BJP-led NDA and Tamil Nadu is a strong platform to keep up the spirit of federalism and nationalism,'' he said.

Earlier, Moily who was here to discuss the DMKs offer and way forward with the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee at the Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, had indicated that discussions with the DMK on sharing of seats would be resumed.

On Thursday, the DMK had urged the Congress to resume talks after AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao met TNCC leaders here and discussed the DMK's offer of seats which was not agreeable to the national party.

The two rounds of discussions between DMK and Congress have remained inconclusive and party sources said Congress wanted a decent number of assembly seats.

TNCC Chief K S Alagiri dismissed speculation that the party would walk out of the DMK-led alliance, saying it was a 'making of the media.'' ''We don't have faith on the third front. At present we are consulting our party members,'' he told reporters after meeting his party leaders.

Confirming that discussions with DMK would resume, Moily said ''it (talks) have not yet reached a stalemate... The differences will be sorted out.'' To a query on the group of 23 dissenting Congress leaders holding a separate meeting recently, he said ''there is no such thing as G 23 or G 24.'' The Congress is totally united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and she has always heard grievances and taken action on them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 27,000 people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

Over 27,000 people, including 14,874 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, according to data shared by officials.In the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior off...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneous...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021