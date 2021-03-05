Left Menu

Notification issued for second phase of Assembly Assembly elections

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:24 IST
Notification issued for second phase of Assembly Assembly elections

The notification for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections was issued on Friday for 39 constituencies that will go to polls on April 1.

The last date for submission of nomination papers by candidates is March 12 and scrutiny will be done on March 15, an official release said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17.

Divyangs, senior citizens above 80 years and COVID-19 ''suspected and affected'' people will be allowed to avail the postal ballot facility, it said.

If such voters wish to come to the polling station, they will be provided all assistance to exercise their franchise, the release said.

The three-phase election in Assam will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 27,000 people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

Over 27,000 people, including 14,874 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, according to data shared by officials.In the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior off...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneous...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021