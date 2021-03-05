Gear up for next year's civic polls, expose AAP govt's failures: Delhi BJP chief to party workers

Days after the BJP failed to win a single seat in the municipal bypolls in the national capital, the party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta on Friday urged members to highlight the Centre's welfare schemes and ''expose the AAP government's failures'' ahead of the civic body polls next year.

Addressing party workers at Badarpur constituency, he held the Arvind Kejriwal-led government responsible for the city's ''low'' ranking in the 'Ease of Living Index' released by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot.

''The ranking would have been much better had the government focused more on governance and on implementing the Centre's welfare schemes rather than on self-projection,'' Gupta said.

The event in Badarpur Constituency was held as part of a 15-day 'Mandal Pravas' programme to strengthen the party at the booth. ''Party workers at the grassroot level is the strength of the BJP which is the largest party in the world. The worker at the lowest level is the very foundation of our organization.

''The need of the hour for the workers is to gear up for the next year's civic bodies election and expose the misdeeds and failures of the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi,'' Gupta said.

He was joined by Badarpur MLA and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The Delhi BJP chief urged the party's state unit to work towards having an ''effective booth management'' and a ''strong mandal'' with dedicated workers. ''All booth-level executive committees should have 21 active members before the foundation day of the party on April 6. All sections of the society should be given due representation in booth's executive committees,'' he said, coining a new slogan, ''Booth jeeta, Chunav jeeta''.

BJP's state general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithlesh Singh and spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra were among those present in the several meetings held by Gupta.

