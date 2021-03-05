Left Menu

Gear up for next year's civic polls, expose AAP govt's failures: Delhi BJP chief to party workers

The worker at the lowest level is the very foundation of our organization.The need of the hour for the workers is to gear up for the next years civic bodies election and expose the misdeeds and failures of the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, Gupta said.He was joined by Badarpur MLA and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.The Delhi BJP chief urged the partys state unit to work towards having an effective booth management and a strong mandal with dedicated workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:35 IST
Gear up for next year's civic polls, expose AAP govt's failures: Delhi BJP chief to party workers

Days after the BJP failed to win a single seat in the municipal bypolls in the national capital, the party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta on Friday urged members to highlight the Centre's welfare schemes and ''expose the AAP government's failures'' ahead of the civic body polls next year.

Addressing party workers at Badarpur constituency, he held the Arvind Kejriwal-led government responsible for the city's ''low'' ranking in the 'Ease of Living Index' released by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot.

''The ranking would have been much better had the government focused more on governance and on implementing the Centre's welfare schemes rather than on self-projection,'' Gupta said.

The event in Badarpur Constituency was held as part of a 15-day 'Mandal Pravas' programme to strengthen the party at the booth. ''Party workers at the grassroot level is the strength of the BJP which is the largest party in the world. The worker at the lowest level is the very foundation of our organization.

''The need of the hour for the workers is to gear up for the next year's civic bodies election and expose the misdeeds and failures of the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi,'' Gupta said.

He was joined by Badarpur MLA and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The Delhi BJP chief urged the party's state unit to work towards having an ''effective booth management'' and a ''strong mandal'' with dedicated workers. ''All booth-level executive committees should have 21 active members before the foundation day of the party on April 6. All sections of the society should be given due representation in booth's executive committees,'' he said, coining a new slogan, ''Booth jeeta, Chunav jeeta''.

BJP's state general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithlesh Singh and spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra were among those present in the several meetings held by Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 27,000 people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

Over 27,000 people, including 14,874 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, according to data shared by officials.In the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior off...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneous...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021