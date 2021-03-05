Left Menu

Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting COVAXIN, calls it 'part of BJP's propaganda'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting COVAXIN and termed it 'a complete lie' and 'part of the ruling party's false and politically motivated propaganda.'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting COVAXIN and termed it 'a complete lie' and 'part of the ruling party's false and politically motivated propaganda.' The CM was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Mohali.

Categorically denying the charge, he slammed the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's claim that Punjab, along with other Opposition-ruled states, had expressed doubts and refused to accept the vaccination. When asked how he was feeling after the COVID-19 vaccine jab, Singh said, "He was in 'Chardi Kalan' and was feeling absolutely fine."

An official of the Punjab Health Ministry later disclosed that the state had received 1.34 lakh COVAXIN doses, of which 2500 had already been administered. The CM, in response to another question on the slow pace of vaccination in the state, said the media was contributing to scaring the people. He urged the media to spread awareness about the importance and efficacy of vaccines.

Admitting that COVID cases in Punjab were on the rise, having crossed 1000 after more than a month, Captain said, "It was a matter of concern. Our government was keeping a close watch on the situation." He also blamed the casual and carefree attitude of the people of Punjab for the resurgence in cases.

He further appealed to the people to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 safety norms, including wearing masks and social distancing, and not let their guard down. (ANI)

