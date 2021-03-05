Prez to inaugurate judicial academies directors' retreat in MP

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for a two-day visit during which he will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat here, officials said.

He will arrive in Dumna Airport at around 9:40am, they added.

Advertisement

''He will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat in a function to be held at Manas Bhawan at noon. In the evening, the president will attend the Narmada aarti at Gwarighat, and participate in a cultural programme organised in the MP High Court premises here,'' an official said.

After a night halt in Jabalpur, Kovind will leave for Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organized by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

''Around 2:40pm, he will leave from Jalhari and reach Dumna Airport by 3:20pm, and proceed for New Delhi,'' he said.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel arrived here on Friday in connection with the presidential visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)