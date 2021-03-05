Left Menu

EC observers reach Bengal to review situation, poll notification for second phase out

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:06 IST
EC observers reach Bengal to review situation, poll notification for second phase out

Election Commission's special observer Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

During the day, the EC issued notification for the second phase of polling in 30 assembly constituencies of the state, a senior official said.

In the second phase, polling will be held in some seats of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, he said.

Among the notable seats that will go to polls in the second phase on April 1 are Nandigram in Purba Medinipur and Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur.

Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm, as per the notification.

The last date of submitting nominations for the second phase is March 12, while the date of scrutiny is March 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17.

So far, 19 people have submitted nominations for the 30 assembly seats in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27, EC officials said.

Meanwhile, narcotics worth Rs 1.65 crore were seized in the last 24 hours in the poll-bound state, they said.

Besides, 1.2 kg gold worth around Rs 59 lakh were also seized in raids at different places of the state, they added.

PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi logs 312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 312 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department on Friday. With this, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 acti...

Simranjit, 2 others in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International boxing

World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final along with two others but the seasoned M C Mary Kom 51kg had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in a gruelling semifinal bout of the 35th Boxam International B...

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events. Chimpanzees are divided into four subspe...

ISL semifinals: Goa and Mumbai play out 2-2 draw in first leg

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulos pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021