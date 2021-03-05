Left Menu

Notification issued for second phase of Assam Assembly elections

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:11 IST
The notification for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections was issued on Friday for 39 constituencies that will go to polls on April 1.

The last date for submission of nomination papers by candidates is March 12 and scrutiny will be done on March 15, an official release said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17.

Divyangs, senior citizens above 80 years and COVID-19 ''suspected and affected'' people will be allowed to avail the postal ballot facility, it said.

If such voters wish to come to the polling station, they will be provided all assistance to exercise their franchise, the release said.

The three-phase election in Assam will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 6.

