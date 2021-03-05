11 new faces in BJP's list of 70 candidates for Assam polls

In its first list of 70 candidates for Assam elections, the BJP named 11 new faces -- replacing sitting party MLA, besides fielding nominees in seats earlier held by ally Asom Gana Parishad and former partner Bodoland Peoples' Front.

The BJP dropped its sitting MLAs of Sonari, Bihpuria, Lahowal, Ratabari, Silchar, Barkhola, Howraghat Diphu and Nalbari from the candidate list that was announced from New Delhi on Friday.

Advertisement

In Sonari, sitting MLA Nabanita Handique was replaced by Dharmeswar Konwar. The party gave ticket to Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan in Bihpuria, replacing MLA Debananda Hazarika.

MLA Rituparna Barua was replaced by Binod Hazarika in Lahowal. In Ratabari, the party gave ticket to Bijoy Malakar in place of MLA Kripanath Mallah.

Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul was not nominated this time from Silchar and Dipayan Chakraborty replaced him. Barkhola MLA Kishore Nath was replaced by Amalendu Das, Howraghat legislator Joyram Engleng's name was axed this time and Dorsing Ronghang was nominated in his place.

In Diphu, Sum Ronghang was replaced by Bidya Sing Engleng, while Jayanta Malla Baruah replaced sitting MLA Ashok Sharma in Nalbari.

BJP fielded Krishna Kamal Tanti, a new candidate, from Rangapara as the sitting MLA died.

The party also nominated former Congress minister Ajanta Neog, who had joined the BJP in January, from Golaghat.

The BJP also fielded candidates in four constituencies earlier held by the AGP, including the prestigious Barhampur seat of former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

The party fielded Jitu Goswami in Barhampur, Diganta Kalita in Kamalpur, Tarang Gogoi in Naharkatiya and Manab Deka in Lakhimpur.

The BJP also announced candidates in Panery, Majbat and Kalaigaon that were held by its former ally BPF.

Biswajit Daimary will contest from Panery, Jitu Kishan from Majbat and Madhuram Deka from Kalaigaon.

The state is going to polls in three phases, starting on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)