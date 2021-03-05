Left Menu

LDF to march in protest to Customs offices in Kerala tomorrow: Vijayaraghavan

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and acting CPI (M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that the alliance will march to the Customs offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kochi on Saturday "in protest against the nefarious design by Customs department to defame LDF government and Kerala Chief Minister."

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:20 IST
LDF to march in protest to Customs offices in Kerala tomorrow: Vijayaraghavan
CPI (M) state secretary in Kerala A Vijayaraghavan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and acting CPI (M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that the alliance will march to the Customs offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kochi on Saturday "in protest against the nefarious design by Customs department to defame LDF government and Kerala Chief Minister." "The Customs has taken over the political campaign of the BJP and the UDF. This repugnant move is being made by the Customs after the realisation that LDF cannot be defeated politically," said Vijayaraghavan on Friday, reacting to Customs telling the court today that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker and three ministers were directly involved in smuggling dollars as per the statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) said that the ED, Customs and CBI are writing statements and affidavits in the courts on the baseless allegations raised by the BJP and the Congress in the recent past."The agencies that came to investigate the gold smuggling have not been able to find anything about it yet. Attempts to reap narrow political gains by creating smokescreens were failed by the people in the Local Body polls. It is good to remember that this is Kerala. People will thwart such attempts," the statement read. Yesterday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged the Model Code of Conduct was violated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Kerala and she is 'attempting to attack' his government by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

France reports 23,507 new COVID-19 cases, intensive care units see new 2021 high

France reported 23,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 25,205 a week ago, but the number of people in intensive care with the disease reached its highest level so far this year, health ministry data showed.The number of ne...

One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -source

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.Explosions hit local oil refineries near t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021