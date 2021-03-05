Left Menu

Sex tape case: "Blackmailers" claiming to have intimate video of high profile politician must be arrested, demands Kumaraswamy

Two days after Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said whosoever is claiming to have intimate video of high profile politicians in the state must be arrested, adding that "these blackmailers" are a threat to the society.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:44 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said whosoever is claiming to have intimate video of high profile politicians in the state must be arrested, adding that "these blackmailers" are a threat to the society. Kumaraswamy while speaking to the reporters here said, "Whosoever is claiming that he has CDs, must be arrested first. Because releasing such CDs in a healthy society is dirty."

He was reacting to the recent allegation of "sex for job" against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on March 2. Jarakiholi resigned within 24 hours of the release of a purported sex tape that showed former Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman. Stating that Rs 5 crore deal was struck in the case, Kumaraswamy said those extorting money should be put behind the bars immediately.

The JD(S) leader also alleged that the entire episode took place in the past two to three months and many high profile people were involved in the case. However, he denied to reveal the names. "It is the responsibility of the government to get to the bottom of thecase and bring out the truth," Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government.

Stating that a shameful atmosphere has been created in the state dueto "these blackmailers", Kumaraswamy said, "With these videos, they are blackmailing for money and creating a nasty situation in the state. He also added that shooting private videos is an offence.

Dinesh Kallahalli, the complainant in the Ramesh Jarakiholi case welcomed Kumaraswamy's statement that blackmailers must be arrested. He said "I welcome Kumaraswamy's statement. Those who are blackmailing should bearrested as soon as possible, I am in support of it," Kallahalli told reporters as heunexpectedly appeared before the Cubbon Park police station in the city a day after the summon.

On March 2 Kallahalli, who is a social activist, had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people." (ANI)

