Left Menu

EC asks health ministry to follow poll code provisions in letter and spirit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:11 IST
EC asks health ministry to follow poll code provisions in letter and spirit

Against the backdrop of a complaint by the Trinamool Congress that the picture of the prime minister on COVID-19 vaccination certificates violates the model code, the Election Commission has asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit.

In a letter to the health ministry, the poll panel is learnt to have referred to certain provisions of the model code which bar the use of advertisement at the cost of the public exchequer.

Sources aware of the correspondence between the Election Commission and the ministry said the panel has not referred to any individual or personalities but has asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the model code in letter and spirit.

A source said the health ministry may have to use filters so that the picture of the prime minister is not printed on certificates given to those who take the COVID-19 vaccine in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

It may take time to put in place the filters in the system.

The TMC had on Tuesday approached the poll panel about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on vaccination certificates generated through the Co-Win platform being a violation of the model code of conduct in Bengal and other poll-bound states.

It had termed the picture a ''misuse of official machinery by the PM''.

Clause seven of the model code states that ''issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided''.

The model code had come into force in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on February 26, the day the EC announced polls in these five states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan girl abducted, raped repeatedly rescued after 22 days, accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work at a construction site has been rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, police said on Friday.The 45-y...

Motor racing-FIA extends Pirelli's F1 tyre deal by one year to 2024

Formula Ones governing body extended Pirellis contract as sole tyre supplier by one year to 2024 on Friday to reflect disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the extension was in the best interests of all stakeholders.The most r...

Biden adds Big Tech critic Tim Wu to his economic staff

President Joe Biden on Friday rounded out his White House staff with a top adviser who has advocated for breaking up Big Tech companies along with a host of new appointments focused on COVID-19, criminal justice and the U.S. economy. The Wh...

Ukraine to fine supplier over late delivery of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine will impose financial penalties on the local pharmaceutical company Lekhim over delays in delivering Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines, the deputy health minister told Reuters, adding a decision on approving Sinovacs use was still pendi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021