White house says new economic adviser will advance Biden agenda on big tech
The White House said on Friday a new White House economic adviser, big-tech critic Tim Wu, will help advance President Biden's agenda with regard to the technology sector, including addressing "monopoly and market power issues." The White House announced the addition of Wu to its National Economic Council earlier on Tuesday. "The president has been clear ...Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:27 IST
The White House said on Friday a new White House economic adviser, big-tech critic Tim Wu, will help advance President Biden's agenda with regard to the technology sector, including addressing "monopoly and market power issues." The White House announced the addition of Wu to its National Economic Council earlier on Tuesday.
"The president has been clear ... that he stands up to the abuse of power and that includes the abuse of power from big technology companies and their executives," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "Tim will help advance the president's agenda, which includes addressing the economic and social challenges posed by the growing power of tech platforms, promoting competition and addressing monopoly and market power issues," she said.
