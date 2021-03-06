Left Menu

Six Karnataka ministers move court to restrain media

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 06-03-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 02:10 IST
Six Karnataka ministers move court to restrain media

Six Karnataka ministers have moved a Bangaluru court here seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing or airing any “defamatory or unauthenticated” material against them.

The six ministers of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led government who moved the court Friday include Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Cooperative Minister S T Somashekar and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

The two others are Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.

After hearing their joint plea, the additional city civil sessions judge reserved his order which is expected to be delivered on Saturday.

The six ministers are among the 17 MLAs who had rebelled against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, leading to its fall in July 2019 and paving way for the BJP to come to power.

Disqualified from their respective parties Congress and JDS, the MLAs had subsequently joined the BJP, contested bypolls in December 2019 on BJP tickets and were made ministers after winning the polls.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently resigned as a minister amid allegations of sexual harassment after the emergence of a sleaze CD, had also defected to the BJP along with 16 MLAs and had become a minister.

Confirming the ministers’ step of approaching the court, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, in a series of tweets, the ministers moved the court amid apprehensions of a political conspiracy being hatched to defame some “honestly working” ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Fueled by tech, Wall Street rebounds at end of volatile week

Wall Street ended sharply higher after a volatile session on Friday, with the Nasdaq rebounding at the end of a week that saw it extend losses to about 10 from its previous record high.All three main indexes bounced back from losses earlier...

Brazil's COVID-19 task force estimates daily deaths could reach 3,000, sources say

Brazils daily COVID-19 death toll could reach 3,000 if serious action is not taken to halt the spread of the virus, according to a presentation made in a meeting of the governments crisis response team, two sources present told Reuters.The ...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. labor market roars back; full recovery still years away

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February as falling new COVID-19 infections and additional pandemic relief money from the government boosted hiring at restaurants and other services businesses, firmly putting the labor m...

Brazil working with Biden on climate, Amazon deforestation, says foreign minister

The Brazilian government and the Biden administration are working together on climate change, an area that appeared to be the main hurdle to good relations, Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Friday. Far-right President Jair Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021