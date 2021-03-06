Left Menu

U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February -sources

U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest arrest total for the month of February since 2006.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 03:38 IST
U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February -sources

U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest arrest total for the month of February since 2006. The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing surge of migrants arriving at the southwest border as U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

In particular, an increasing number of children arriving at the border without a parent or legal guardian has forced U.S. officials in recent weeks to scramble for housing options and take steps to speed up their release to sponsors in the United States. The nearly 100,000 migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in February would be a significant increase over 78,000 encountered in January. The sources who provided the figures to Reuters spoke on the condition of anonymity.

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught more than 4,500 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a single day on Wednesday, according to government figures shared with Reuters, a sign that illegal entries could continue to rise in March. Republicans have criticized Biden for rolling back Trump's hardline immigration policies, saying the shift will lead to more illegal immigration.

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, sent a letter to Biden on Friday that requested a meeting to discuss the issue, saying he had "great concern" with the Biden administration's approach to border. "We must acknowledge the border crisis, develop a plan, and, in no uncertain terms, strongly discourage individuals from Mexico and Central America from ever making the dangerous journey to our southern border," McCarthy wrote in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw -source

More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in Microsoft Corps flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. governments response to the hacking ...

Antivirus software pioneer McAfee charged by U.S. with cryptocurrency fraud

John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. ...

Senate stalls on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill over jobless benefits fight

U.S. Senate Democrats effort to advance President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill stalled on Friday as senators jousted over how long to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and how much to offer during the pandemic. After the Se...

Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

US hiring accelerated more quickly than expected last month, evidence that a year after the pandemic took hold, the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop and vaccinations ramp up.A government report Friday showed that employers added...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021