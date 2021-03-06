Six BJP workers injured in bombing incident in West Bengal
Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seriously injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late Friday night.ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:56 IST
Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seriously injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late Friday night. The injured were brought to Canning Subdivision Hospital for treatment. The injured BJP workers alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when they were returning from a wedding.
The police has started an investigation into the incident. Incidents of political violence have been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal.
The elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)
