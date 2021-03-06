Left Menu

Goa SEC submitted annual report on elections to Governor

Goa State Election Commissioner C R Garg, IAS presented the report published by the Commission on elections to the local bodies conducted during the year 2020 to Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:59 IST
Goa SEC C R Garg, IAS presenting annual report of the Commission to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Image Credit: ANI

According to the official release, the Governor appreciated the efforts made by the commission to present the complete details right from the notification of the election program up to the counting of votes and declaration of results and also for conducting Zilla Panchayat elections 2020 in a free, fair, transparent and hygienic manner, especially during Covid-19 Pandemic.

Melvyn Vaz, Secretary, and Sagar Gurav, Assistant Director (IT) of the Commission were present on the occasion. (ANI)

