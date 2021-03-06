Left Menu

Farmers protest: Govt torturing 'annadata', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again criticized the Centre over the controversial farm laws, alleging that the government is torturing the farmers, who are fighting for their rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:09 IST
Farmers protest: Govt torturing 'annadata', says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again criticized the Centre over the controversial farm laws, alleging that the government is torturing the farmers, who are fighting for their rights. "Nails have been laid at the Delhi borders for sons of those who sacrifice their lives on the borders of the country. 'Annadata' ask for their rights, government tortures!" Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Last month, the Delhi Police had cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. Barbed wire and cement barricades were also planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the protesting farmers. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In January, the Supreme Court had put on hold the implementation of the farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 5, highest in a day: Health ministry

Nearly 15 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 5, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 1.94 crore, official sources said on Saturday.The countrywide CO...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Argentine qualifier Francisco keeps alive hopes of Cerundolo sweepFrancisco Cerundolo continued to fly the family flag high in his home country by reaching his maiden ATP Tour semi-final...

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Af...

Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day. With Repu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021