Left Menu

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Dinesh Trivedi who resigned as TMC MP joins BJP

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:00 IST
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Dinesh Trivedi who resigned as TMC MP joins BJP
Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP in the presence of party's national president JP Nadda on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda on Saturday. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present.

"This is the golden moment for me, for which I have been waiting for a long time. Nadda ji and my friends knew I was waiting for this. I never left ideology. The nation was above everything for me. Every person believes that PM Narendra Modi and BJP will keep the nation secure," Trivedi said. Trivedi resigned as Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha in February.

While announcing his resignation in the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi had said he was feeling suffocated. He also raked up the issue of violence in Bengal, which is also being raised by the BJP. Several TMC leaders had earlier joined the BJP in the run up to Assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 5, highest in a day: Health ministry

Nearly 15 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 5, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 1.94 crore, official sources said on Saturday.The countrywide CO...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Argentine qualifier Francisco keeps alive hopes of Cerundolo sweepFrancisco Cerundolo continued to fly the family flag high in his home country by reaching his maiden ATP Tour semi-final...

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Af...

Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day. With Repu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021