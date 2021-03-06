Left Menu

Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:47 IST
Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday in a session marked by opposition boycott and protest.

Khan was able to secure 178 votes, against the 172 required to win confidence, the speaker of the house announced.

Khan had himself volunteered to seek parliament's confidence after the government's finance minister lost a high-profile Senate seat election earlier in the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Connecting Despite Social Distancing: Why it Matters

Although not talked about enough, loneliness and social isolation have become prevalent across the world, affecting 10-40 of the population across Europe, the U.S., and China. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, loneliness and isolation were...

IPL 2021 to start on April 9, final on May 30 subject to GC approval

By Baidurjo Bhose The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League IPL is likely to be played from April 9 to May 30 subject to the approval of the Governing Council GC. In another development, while the date of the all-important GC meeting to...

6 Ukrainians die, dozens injured in bus crash in Poland

A bus carrying dozens of Ukrainian citizens rolled off an embankment into a ditch in Poland, killing six people and injuring 41, Polish media reported on Saturday.The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jar...

No need to handover Mansukh Hiren's death case to NIA: Shiv Sena

Slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambanis residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021