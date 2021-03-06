Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott

Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycottReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:47 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday in a session marked by opposition boycott and protest.
Khan was able to secure 178 votes, against the 172 required to win confidence, the speaker of the house announced.
Khan had himself volunteered to seek parliament's confidence after the government's finance minister lost a high-profile Senate seat election earlier in the week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Imran Khan
- parliament
- Senate
- house
ALSO READ
Former British-Pakistani peer sexually abused two children in 1970s: Report
U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.
U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.
'Naked rigging', says Maryam after man from Imran Khan's party caught stealing votes
Five Pakistani soldiers killed by terrorists in Balochistan province