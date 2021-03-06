Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday in a session marked by opposition boycott and protest.

Khan was able to secure 178 votes, against the 172 required to win confidence, the speaker of the house announced.

Khan had himself volunteered to seek parliament's confidence after the government's finance minister lost a high-profile Senate seat election earlier in the week.

