Gadkari, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:03 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur on Saturday.

The road transport, highways and MSMEs minister was accompanied by his wife Kanchan Gadkari, who also took the vaccine shot.

''Took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today along with my wife at AIIMS, Nagpur. This is safe,'' the senior BJP leader said after taking the jab.

He urged people to get inoculated in order to make the country free from COVID-19.

''I appeal people to come forward for vaccination and contribute towards saving the country from corona,'' Gadkari, 63, said.

He also shared a short video of him getting the first dose.

The second phase of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those in the age bracket of 45-59 years and have specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

