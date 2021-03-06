No need to handover Mansukh Hiren's death case to NIA: Shiv Sena

Left Menu

Slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that no one should try to capitalise on Hiren's death.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:05 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that no one should try to capitalise on Hiren's death. "If there are any issues raised by the Opposition in the Hiren death case, it should be investigated. If the Opposition provides information on the case, it should be investigated. But I do not think it is right to put the government in the cage of the accused before the investigation is completed. But no one should try to capitalise on his death," Raut said while interacting with reporters.

"This death of a key witness during the investigation is shocking and unfortunate. There is a public suspicion of whether Hiren was murdered or committed suicide. This doubt needs to be dispelled. What is the reason for his death? Who is responsible for it? The sooner the Home Ministry reveals the truth about all this, the better it will be for the image and reputation of the government," he added. Asking about the Opposition's demand of handing over the case to the NIA, Raut said, "There is no need to hand over this investigation to NIA. Mumbai police are capable. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has handed over the probe to the ATS. All the officers are good."

Deshmukh on Friday said that the case has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police. On Friday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by the NIA in the case.

Addressing media persons here, Fadnavis said, "I had demanded the security for Hiren in the Legislative Assembly today along with the NIA probe in the matter. Now after the suicide of Hiren, the suspicion intensifies. I demand an NIA probe in the matter." The Maharashtra Police on Friday said that an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra (w). Later the corpse was identified as Hiren, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani's residence Antilia. Police said prima facie it appears that Hiren died by suicide.

According to sources, a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Ambani and his wife Neeta was also found in the vehicle with explosives on February 25. The suspect who parked the car (near Ambani's house) was seen in the CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said the Mumbai Police.

The city police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

