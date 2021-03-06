Left Menu

Mukesh Sahni accepted mistake of sending brother for govt's event: Bihar CM

A day after Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahni deputed his brother as his "representative" to a government function, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that Sahni has accepted his mistake and promised not to repeat it.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:25 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking to media on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahni deputed his brother as his "representative" to a government function, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that Sahni has accepted his mistake and promised not to repeat it. While speaking to the media, Kumar said, "Sometimes, a person doesn't have info about everything. It was explained to him. He realised and agreed that it was a mistake. It is not right if a family or party member attends it officially instead of the minister. I talked to Mukesh Sahni and he said that he did not do it intentionally, he had no idea of its effect."

"Party supporters, well-wishers of a minister can go to any event. But no one can represent a minister officially during an event," he added. Kumar also thanked the Opposition for bringing the incident to his notice, however, he said, "But the issue needs not to be extended further as the Minister has apologised and promised not to repeat it."

Bihar Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahni's brother Santosh Sahni participated in a government program and handed over the keys of vehicles to beneficiaries on Friday. A vehicle distribution event was organised for fishermen belonging to scheduled castes and extremely backward castes under a fishery marketing scheme by the Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources at Akshayavat Rai Stadium in Hajipur of Vaishali district.

The banner at the venue had the name of the department's minister Mukesh Sahni as the inaugurator, but the minister did not arrive, instead, his brother Santosh Sahni attended the event. He not only inaugurated the event amidst the presence of government officials but also distributed vehicles among the beneficiaries. When reporters asked him about Mukesh Sahni, he said that due to the busy schedule, the minister could not attend the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

