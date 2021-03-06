Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:55 IST
BJP unruffled by public anger due to EVMs, claims Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the Centre was not bothered about public anger over farm laws and rising fuel prices because the ruling BJP relied on EVMS to win elections.

Singh, who sported a black arm band to mark 100 days of the protest against the Centre's new farm laws, was speaking to reporters in Jaiheda in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district.

''Politicians get worried seeing such public anger but the BJP is unruffled because it depends on EVMs. LPG prices have gone up from Rs 594 in November to 890 now. More than 80 per cent of the beneficiaries of the Centre's Ujjwala yojana are unable to buy refill cylinders,'' he said.

Central excise on petrol and diesel had gone up 10 times under the BJP dispensation, which in turn had unleashed inflation and caused tremendous distress to people, the former MP chief minister said.

