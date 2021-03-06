Left Menu

Samajwadi Party to initiate 'cycle yatra' against BJP's 'oppression' of Azam Khan

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:12 IST
Samajwadi Party to initiate 'cycle yatra' against BJP's 'oppression' of Azam Khan

The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'cycle yatra' to highlight the ''continued oppression'' of senior party leader Azam Khan by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

The yatra will begin from Rampur, the home district of Azam Khan, on March 13 and conclude on March 21 in Lucknow, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued here.

''The purpose of this yatra is to register public anger over the actions of the BJP government against the founder of Mohammad Ali Johar University and SP MP Mohammad Azam Khan and draw people's attention over it,'' Chaudhary said.

Yadav will reach Rampur on March 12 and address a press conference at the Mohammad Ali Johar University and will also speak at a public meeting there, Chaudhary said, adding that on March 13, state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel will flag off the 'cycle yatra' from Ambedkar Park, Rampur.

Passing through Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur and Sitapur, the 'cycle yatra' will reach the party headquarters in Lucknow where the party president will address workers, Chaudhary said, adding that senior leaders will flag off the yatra at different places all through the route.

''Mohammad Azam Khan is an MP and former minister, his wife Tanzin Fatima is an MLA yet they have been framed in cases. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam has also been made an accused and ever since the BJP came to power, this family is facing continued problems. They are being framed in fake cases,” Chaudhary alleged.

The SP has been supporting Khan since the beginning, he said.

The Lok Sabha MP has set up the Johar university and taken steps towards spreading higher education and improving the lives of the youth but he is being humiliated and harassed by the government, the spokesman alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched toward passage of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in an around-the-clock session that began on Friday involving nearly two dozen votes and hours of closed-door negotiations. Democ...

Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.Pants 101 off 118 balls, during wh...

Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

Donald Trump last year publicly worried that the explosion in voting by mail during the pandemic would increase turnout so much that youd never have a Republican elected in this country again. But a new study shows the record rates of mail ...

Green tea proven to be beneficial for children with Down syndrome

The findings of a recent study suggests that Green tea, which is already known for its antioxidant properties, that aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, has also proven beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021